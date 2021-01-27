Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.73 ($13.79).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

