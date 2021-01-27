Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

