Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 678 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

