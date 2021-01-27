Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

