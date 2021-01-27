Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $505,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Vector Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

VGR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

