Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

