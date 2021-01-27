Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $19,754,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

