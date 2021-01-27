Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Teradyne stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

