Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $417.31 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.