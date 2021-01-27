Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYCEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.