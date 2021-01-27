Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.50. Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 251,813 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.25 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33.

Get Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) alerts:

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,374,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,806.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $45,173.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.