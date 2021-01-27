Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Up 10.8%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $33.94. 100,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 44,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

