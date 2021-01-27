Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.868-7.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.82.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

