Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.868-7.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.82.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
