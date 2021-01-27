Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00011527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

