Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares were up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 37,601,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 9,836,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.