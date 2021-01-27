Robert Perelman Sells 4,469 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

