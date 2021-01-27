Ripio Credit Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $430,558.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $430,558.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

