Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

