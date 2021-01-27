Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of RYTM traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 12,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

