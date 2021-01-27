Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Rexel stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

