ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 5.1%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,773,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,171,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

