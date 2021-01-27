Reviewing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -194.59% -153.21% -63.00% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verb Technology and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $124.58, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.10 million 9.47 -$15.92 million ($0.68) -2.62 Match Group $4.76 billion 7.74 $431.13 million $4.53 30.56

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Verb Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services; subscription-based application services; design and printing services to create corporate starter kits for their marketing needs; print on demand and fulfilment services of various custom products for marketing purposes; and shipping services. In addition, it provides its products for large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company has operations in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

