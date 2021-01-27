Reviewing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 10 4 0 2.06 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -24.17% 19.32% 4.89% Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A -74.98% -66.70%

Volatility & Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.89 billion 0.80 -$998.00 million $2.31 5.33 Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A N/A -$81.03 million ($2.30) -18.75

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Further, its products in the central nervous system and pain area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. Additionally, the company's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick/AirDuo Digihaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. It has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. It is developing omburtamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of desmoplastic small round cell tumors; in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, as well as for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system and leptomeningeal metastases; The company also engages in the development of huB7-H3 product candidate for the treatment of B7-H3 positive adult solid tumors; and pre clinical development of huCD33 BsAb product candidate for the treatment of huCD33 positive hermatological cancers. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize antibody constructs based on the SADA-BiDE pre-targeted radioimmunotherapy platform. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

