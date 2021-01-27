Reviewing MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $22.66 million 2.29 $5.07 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 14.85 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 21.96% 26.10% 17.62% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

