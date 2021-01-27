Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 6.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 1,900,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,254,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 267,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

