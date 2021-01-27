Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,117 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $143,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

