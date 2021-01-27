Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,997 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $43,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

