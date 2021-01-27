Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

