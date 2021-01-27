Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,942 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.