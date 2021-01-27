Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 313,567 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of PACCAR worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

