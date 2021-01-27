Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 183,763 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,763 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $33,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.