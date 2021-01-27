ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

