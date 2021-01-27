ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $131,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.98. 6,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

