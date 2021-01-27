Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE: MBT) recently:

1/19/2021 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

1/13/2021 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

1/12/2021 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

1/6/2021 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

12/18/2020 – Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

MBT opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.