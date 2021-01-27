Research Analysts Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average is $295.54. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,849.74 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.