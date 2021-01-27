Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.