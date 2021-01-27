Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.