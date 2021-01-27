Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Givaudan (GVDNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. "

1/7/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan SA has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

