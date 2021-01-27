Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yara International ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

