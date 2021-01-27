Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

