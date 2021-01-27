Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

