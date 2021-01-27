Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $15.86 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

ESS opened at $243.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 82.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

