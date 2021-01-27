Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

FRBK opened at $2.82 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

