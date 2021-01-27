Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Repsol stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

