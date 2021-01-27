Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.90. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 148,632 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.33. The firm has a market cap of £31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

