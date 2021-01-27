Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Renasant stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 59,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

