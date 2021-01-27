Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

