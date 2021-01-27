Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.