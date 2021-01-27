Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

REMYY stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

