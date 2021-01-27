Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 12.5%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 8,203,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,122,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $322.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Remark by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
