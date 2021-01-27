Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 12.5%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 8,203,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,122,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Remark by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

